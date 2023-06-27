Josh Smith is available when the Texas Rangers take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 15, when he went 0-for-3 against the Angels.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .204 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 40.0% of his 40 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in four games this year (10.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 13 of 40 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .154 AVG .237 .327 OBP .366 .256 SLG .390 2 XBH 5 1 HR 2 1 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 19/7 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings