Jonah Heim -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .285 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Heim will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last outings.

Heim has had a hit in 50 of 68 games this year (73.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (30.9%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (16.2%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.

Heim has driven in a run in 31 games this season (45.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (19.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .273 AVG .296 .323 OBP .345 .545 SLG .430 17 XBH 12 8 HR 3 29 RBI 26 27/8 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings