Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .315 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks.

Duran has had a hit in 38 of 59 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (33.9%).

He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 30.5% of his games this season, Duran has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (16.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 25 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .378 AVG .257 .425 OBP .291 .633 SLG .429 13 XBH 11 6 HR 3 18 RBI 12 21/8 K/BB 31/1 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings