After hitting .256 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matt Manning) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 76 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .258 with 33 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 77th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Garcia has had a hit in 48 of 77 games this year (62.3%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.4%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (19.5%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.2% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39 of 77 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .293 AVG .226 .365 OBP .293 .593 SLG .400 18 XBH 15 12 HR 6 35 RBI 26 35/15 K/BB 51/16 2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings