On Monday, Josh Jung (hitting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .274 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 54 of 74 games this season (73.0%) Jung has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).

Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (17.6%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has an RBI in 24 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 47.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.9%.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 39 .286 AVG .265 .371 OBP .293 .500 SLG .476 13 XBH 18 7 HR 8 22 RBI 22 38/15 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings