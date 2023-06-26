Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (batting .351 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Yankees.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .312 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks.
- In 63.8% of his 58 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (15.5%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has an RBI in 18 of 58 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.372
|AVG
|.257
|.422
|OBP
|.291
|.628
|SLG
|.429
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|12
|20/8
|K/BB
|31/1
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.63, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
