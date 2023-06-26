Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .535 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, June 26 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .349 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Seager has picked up a hit in 80.4% of his 46 games this year, with more than one hit in 37.0% of those games.

Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (21.7%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has driven home a run in 23 games this year (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 23.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 41.3% of his games this year (19 of 46), he has scored, and in eight of those games (17.4%) he has scored more than once.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 21 .398 AVG .295 .455 OBP .357 .735 SLG .489 19 XBH 11 7 HR 3 23 RBI 23 15/12 K/BB 21/9 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings