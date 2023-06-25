After exiting in the round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne in her last tournament (losing to Maria Camila Osorio Serrano), Shelby Rogers will begin Wimbledon versus Elena Rybakina (in the round of 128). Rogers has +35000 odds to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Rogers at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Rogers' Next Match

In her opening match at Wimbledon, on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Rogers will face Rybakina.

Rogers has current moneyline odds of +525 to win her next matchup versus Rybakina. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Shelby Rogers Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +35000

Wimbledon odds to win: +35000

Want to bet on Rogers? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Rogers Stats

In her most recent tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Rogers was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 81-ranked Osorio Serrano, 4-6, 4-6.

The 30-year-old Rogers is 20-17 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.

Rogers is 0-1 on grass over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Rogers has played 37 matches and 22.1 games per match.

On grass, Rogers has played one match over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 20 games per match while winning 40.0% of games.

Rogers has won 28.3% of her return games and 72.6% of her service games over the past year.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Rogers has won 60% of her games on serve and 20% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.