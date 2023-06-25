The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Yankees.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .227 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Grossman has gotten a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (13.3%).

Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (11.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has driven in a run in 18 games this year (30.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .243 AVG .212 .319 OBP .297 .379 SLG .365 8 XBH 8 3 HR 4 19 RBI 13 29/13 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

