The New York Yankees host the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Gleyber Torres, Marcus Semien and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Semien Stats

Semien has 89 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.338/.450 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 15 doubles, 17 home runs, 31 walks and 60 RBI (75 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .262/.333/.493 on the year.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .289 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Cole Stats

Gerrit Cole (8-1) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 17th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks seventh, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jun. 20 7.1 4 1 1 8 1 at Mets Jun. 14 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Dodgers Jun. 3 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 vs. Padres May. 28 6.0 4 6 5 9 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nathan Eovaldi's player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 30 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .246/.323/.418 so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 73 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI.

He's slashed .273/.354/.438 so far this year.

Rizzo has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .467 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 5

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.