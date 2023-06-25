After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .254 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Garver has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%), including multiple hits five times (26.3%).

In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Garver has driven in a run in eight games this year (42.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this year (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 .298 AVG .150 .353 OBP .261 .574 SLG .150 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 2 16/4 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings