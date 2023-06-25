The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .282 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Heim has picked up a hit in 48 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (15.2%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (45.5%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (19.7%).

He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .274 AVG .290 .325 OBP .340 .556 SLG .405 17 XBH 11 8 HR 2 29 RBI 25 26/8 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 2

