The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (75) this season while batting .262 with 32 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 28th in slugging.

Garcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with two homers during his last outings.

In 62.7% of his 75 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 18.7% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has driven home a run in 33 games this season (44.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .294 AVG .233 .368 OBP .302 .581 SLG .413 17 XBH 15 11 HR 6 34 RBI 26 34/15 K/BB 48/16 2 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings