Russell Henley will compete from June 22-25 in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, taking on a par-70, 6,852-yard course.

Russell Henley Insights

Henley has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score six times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Henley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Henley has finished in the top 20 four times.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Henley has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Henley is aiming for his fourth finish in a row in the top 20 this week.

Henley will attempt to make the cut for the fourth event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 24 -7 278 1 15 3 4 $4.2M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Henley's past five appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 three times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 17th.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this event.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

The average course Henley has played in the past year has been 492 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Henley's Last Time Out

Henley was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 91st percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 92nd percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Open, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 40 holes.

Henley shot better than 39% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.92 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Henley recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the field averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Henley had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.6).

Henley's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the field average of 4.1.

In that last competition, Henley had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Henley ended the U.S. Open carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Henley fell short compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

