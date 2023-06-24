Following the first round of the Travelers Championship, Ludvig Aberg is currently 28th with a score of -3.

Looking to place a bet on Ludvig Aberg at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Ludvig Aberg Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Aberg has scored better than par six times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Aberg has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Aberg has had an average finish of 35th.

Aberg has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Aberg has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 35 -2 231 0 4 0 0 $64,850

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Aberg finished 28th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while TPC River Highlands is set for a shorter 6,852 yards.

The average course Aberg has played in the past year (7,147 yards) is 295 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

Aberg's Last Time Out

Aberg finished in the 35th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.08 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 66th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Aberg shot better than 88% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Aberg did not have a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Aberg had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.2).

Aberg's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average (6.3).

At that last outing, Aberg's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Aberg ended the RBC Canadian Open registering a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Aberg had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Aberg Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Aberg's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

