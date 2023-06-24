Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .298.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has had a hit in 39 of 61 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits 18 times (29.5%).
- In seven games this season, he has homered (11.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.1%.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|35
|.283
|AVG
|.310
|.333
|OBP
|.362
|.478
|SLG
|.476
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|17
|21/6
|K/BB
|25/11
|4
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Severino (0-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.30 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.30, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
