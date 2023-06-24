The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank third-best in MLB action with 119 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .443 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.3 runs per game (396 total runs).

The Dodgers' .327 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Dodgers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.

Los Angeles' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.255).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 87 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Houston ranks 18th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Astros' .244 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Houston has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 338 (4.4 per game).

The Astros have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Houston strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.50 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

The Astros have a combined 1.257 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Bobby Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Miller has registered three quality starts this year.

Miller is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Ronel Blanco (1-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Blanco has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Giants L 15-0 Home Bobby Miller Alex Wood 6/18/2023 Giants L 7-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Reid Detmers 6/21/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Brusdar Graterol - 6/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Home Emmet Sheehan J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros - Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros - Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies - Away - Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies - Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals - Away Bobby Miller Jordan Lyles

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Reds L 9-7 Home Ronel Blanco Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets L 11-1 Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets W 10-8 Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Matthew Liberatore 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Jordan Montgomery 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Miles Mikolas 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Nathan Eovaldi

