On Saturday, Corey Seager (.762 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .356 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Seager has had a hit in 35 of 44 games this season (79.5%), including multiple hits 17 times (38.6%).

In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (22.7%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

In 22 games this season (50.0%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season (19 of 44), with two or more runs eight times (18.2%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 19 .398 AVG .304 .455 OBP .371 .735 SLG .519 19 XBH 11 7 HR 3 23 RBI 22 15/12 K/BB 19/9 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings