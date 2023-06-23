Stefanos Tsitsipas will begin the Mallorca Championships in Mallorca, Philippines versus Yannick Hanfmann in the round of 16. He was defeated by Nicolas Jarry in the round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open (his last tournament). Tsitsipas currently has the best odds at +275 to win this tournament at Country Club Santa Ponsa.

Tsitsipas at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Tsitsipas' Next Match

In his opening match at the Mallorca Championships, on Wednesday, June 28 (at 6:00 AM ET) in the round of 16, Tsitsipas will face Hanfmann.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2200

US Open odds to win: +1200

Mallorca Championships odds to win: +275

Tsitsipas Stats

In his most recent match, Tsitsipas came up short 6-7, 5-7 versus Jarry in the Round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open.

Tsitsipas has not won any of his 19 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 44-19.

In three tournaments on grass over the past year, Tsitsipas has gone 3-3.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Tsitsipas has played 63 matches and 25.7 games per match.

On grass, Tsitsipas has played six matches over the past year, and he has totaled 35.3 games per match while winning 51.9% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has won 85.5% of his games on serve, and 23.1% on return.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Tsitsipas has won 85.7% of his games on serve and 18.7% on return.

