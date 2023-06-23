Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (46-28) and New York Yankees (41-34) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on June 23.

The probable starters are Dane Dunning (6-1) for the Rangers and Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for the Yankees.

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 28 out of the 43 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.

This season Texas has won 28 of its 43 games, or 65.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Texas has scored the most runs (451) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).

Rangers Schedule