The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .363 this season while batting .273 with 41 walks and 49 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.

In 56 of 73 games this year (76.7%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).

He has hit a home run in 11.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has an RBI in 31 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (50.7%), including 10 multi-run games (13.7%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .286 AVG .262 .373 OBP .355 .486 SLG .376 16 XBH 12 6 HR 2 24 RBI 17 36/19 K/BB 35/22 0 SB 0

