Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (hitting .229 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Yankees Player Props
|Rangers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rangers vs Yankees
|Rangers vs Yankees Odds
|Rangers vs Yankees Prediction
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .254 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Garver has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this year, and in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- Garver has driven in a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this season (47.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|4
|.298
|AVG
|.083
|.353
|OBP
|.214
|.574
|SLG
|.083
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|1
|16/4
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (2-6) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.