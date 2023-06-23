Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .299 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 11th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

In 63.3% of his 60 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (11.7%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has an RBI in 17 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (46.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 34 .283 AVG .311 .333 OBP .366 .478 SLG .484 8 XBH 13 5 HR 3 15 RBI 17 21/6 K/BB 24/11 4 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings