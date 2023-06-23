Iga Swiatek will begin play in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers (in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany) against Tatjana Maria in the round of 64. She defeated Karolina Muchova in the final to take home the French Open trophy in her previous tournament. With +140 odds, Swiatek is the favorite to take home the trophy from TC Bad Homburg.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Swiatek at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Swiatek's Next Match

In the round of 64 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, on Monday, June 26 (at 12:00 PM ET), Swiatek will play Maria.

Swiatek is currently listed at -900 to win her next match against Maria. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +400

US Open odds to win: +225

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers odds to win: +140

Want to bet on Swiatek? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Swiatek Stats

Swiatek won her most recent match, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 over Muchova in the finals of the French Open on June 10, 2023.

Swiatek has won five of her 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 57-11.

Swiatek is 2-1 on grass over the past year.

Swiatek has played 18.4 games per match in her 68 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Swiatek, over the past year, has played three matches on grass, and 20.7 games per match.

Swiatek, over the past 12 months, has won 78.7% of her service games and 47.9% of her return games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Swiatek has won 68.8% of her games on serve and 40.0% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.