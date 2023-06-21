The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the White Sox.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is hitting .297 with seven doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
  • Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this season (22 of 35), with more than one hit six times (17.1%).
  • In 35 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Jankowski has driven home a run in eight games this season (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this year (40.0%), including five games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.277 AVG .315
.382 OBP .393
.340 SLG .426
3 XBH 5
0 HR 0
5 RBI 6
4/7 K/BB 15/7
5 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kopech (3-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 41st in WHIP (1.269), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
