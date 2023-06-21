Wednesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Texas Rangers (45-28) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (32-43) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Rangers will look to Martin Perez (6-3) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (3-5).

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 43 times and won 28, or 65.1%, of those games.

Texas is 28-15 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (445) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

