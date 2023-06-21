Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 21
After batting .229 with four doubles, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the White Sox.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .254 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Garver has had a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|4
|.298
|AVG
|.083
|.353
|OBP
|.214
|.574
|SLG
|.083
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|1
|16/4
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Kopech (3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 35th, 1.269 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.
