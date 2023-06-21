After batting .229 with four doubles, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .254 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Garver has had a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 4.6% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 4 .298 AVG .083 .353 OBP .214 .574 SLG .083 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 1 16/4 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings