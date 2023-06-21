Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ezequiel Duran (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .306 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.
- In 63.0% of his 54 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this year (31.5%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.372
|AVG
|.236
|.422
|OBP
|.277
|.628
|SLG
|.382
|12
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|10
|20/8
|K/BB
|28/1
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.3 per game).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (3-5) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 35th, 1.269 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.