The Texas Rangers (45-27) take a three-game winning streak into a road contest versus the Chicago White Sox (31-43) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (3-3) will get the nod for the White Sox.

Rangers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.59 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.31 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers' Eovaldi (9-3) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 2.59 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .217.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 14 starts this season.

Eovaldi has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.31, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.

Cease heads into this outing with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Cease is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.31), 49th in WHIP (1.336), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

