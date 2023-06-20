Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Read More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung leads Texas with 77 hits, batting .284 this season with 30 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Jung has had a hit in 51 of 69 games this year (73.9%), including multiple hits 21 times (30.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 69), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has driven home a run in 24 games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 34 of 69 games this year, and more than once 14 times.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.286
|AVG
|.283
|.371
|OBP
|.309
|.500
|SLG
|.517
|13
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|22
|38/15
|K/BB
|35/5
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (3-3) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.31), 49th in WHIP (1.336), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
