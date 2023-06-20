Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .260.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- In 60.6% of his games this year (43 of 71), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (23.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.7% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (18.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35 of 71 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.294
|AVG
|.226
|.368
|OBP
|.298
|.581
|SLG
|.376
|17
|XBH
|12
|11
|HR
|4
|34
|RBI
|23
|34/15
|K/BB
|45/15
|2
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 45th, 1.336 WHIP ranks 49th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
