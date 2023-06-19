Rangers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 19
Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (44-27) and Chicago White Sox (31-42) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on June 19.
The probable starters are Andrew Heaney (4-4) for the Rangers and Tanner Banks (0-1) for the White Sox.
Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 27 (65.9%) of those contests.
- Texas has a record of 23-11, a 67.6% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the most runs (434) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|Angels
|W 6-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
|June 15
|Angels
|L 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs -
|June 16
|Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Martín Pérez vs Kevin Gausman
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Dane Dunning vs Trevor Richards
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|W 11-7
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
|June 19
|@ White Sox
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Tanner Banks
|June 20
|@ White Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease
|June 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Michael Kopech
|June 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Severino
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jon Gray vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.