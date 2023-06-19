The Texas Rangers (44-27) will look to Jonah Heim, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Chicago White Sox (31-42) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (4-4) to the mound, while Tanner Banks (0-1) will get the nod for the White Sox.

Rangers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (4-4, 4.05 ERA) vs Banks - CHW (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (4-4) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.2 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has six quality starts in 13 chances this season.

In 13 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Banks

Banks gets the call to start for the White Sox, his first this season.

The 31-year-old lefty has appeared in relief six times this season.

Over his six games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .220 against him. He has a 3.86 ERA and averages 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

