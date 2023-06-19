The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tanner Banks and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Tanner Banks

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .260 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 42 of 70 games this season (60.0%), including 17 multi-hit games (24.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven home a run in 30 games this season (42.9%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 48.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.1%.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .294 AVG .225 .368 OBP .295 .581 SLG .372 17 XBH 11 11 HR 4 34 RBI 22 34/15 K/BB 43/14 2 SB 4

