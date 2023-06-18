Rangers vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (43-27) against the Toronto Blue Jays (39-33) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:35 PM on June 18.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-2) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (7-5) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays.
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 4, Blue Jays 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rangers have won 26, or 65%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas has a record of 24-13 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Texas leads MLB with 423 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Cody Bradford vs Jaime Barria
|June 14
|Angels
|W 6-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
|June 15
|Angels
|L 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs -
|June 16
|Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Martín Pérez vs Kevin Gausman
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Dane Dunning vs Trevor Richards
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
|June 19
|@ White Sox
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Mike Clevinger
|June 20
|@ White Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease
|June 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Michael Kopech
|June 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Severino
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jon Gray vs TBA
