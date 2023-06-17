The Seattle Storm (2-7), on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at College Park Center, go up against the Dallas Wings (5-5). The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Wings vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Wings have won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Storm have compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

Seattle has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

In the Wings' games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

In the Storm's chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

