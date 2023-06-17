After the second round at the 2023 U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler is currently atop the leaderboard (+333 to win).

U.S. Open Third Round Information

Start Time: 12:33 PM ET

12:33 PM ET Venue: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par/Distance: Par 70/7,423 yards

U.S. Open Best Odds to Win

Rickie Fowler

Tee Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-10)

1st (-10) Odds to Win: +333

Fowler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 62 -8 10 2 1st Round 2 68 -2 8 6 14th

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 6:29 PM ET

6:29 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-8)

3rd (-8) Odds to Win: +800

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 6 1 5th Round 2 67 -3 7 4 4th

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 6:29 PM ET

6:29 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-8)

3rd (-8) Odds to Win: +400

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 62 -8 8 0 1st Round 2 70 E 4 4 34th

Wyndham Clark

Tee Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-9)

2nd (-9) Odds to Win: +650

Clark Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -6 7 3 3rd Round 2 67 -3 4 1 4th

U.S. Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Scottie Scheffler 8th (-5) +650 Dustin Johnson 6th (-6) +1200 Harris English 5th (-7) +2000 Min Woo Lee 6th (-6) +2500 Cameron Smith 10th (-4) +3000 Tony Finau 11th (-3) +5000 Sam Bennett 8th (-5) +10000 Rickie Fowler 1st (-10) +2800 Viktor Hovland 19th (-1) +10000 Bryson DeChambeau 19th (-1) +15000

