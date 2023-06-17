Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET.





Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field



Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 91 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 250 extra-base hits, Texas ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers lead baseball with a .270 batting average.

Texas leads MLB with 419 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.339) in baseball this year.

The Rangers rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

Texas has the fifth-best ERA (3.79) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.187 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (5-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Dunning has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Angels L 9-6 Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels W 6-3 Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels L 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi - 6/16/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox - Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees - Away Dane Dunning Luis Severino

