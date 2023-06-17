On Saturday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

In 52 of 68 games this year (76.5%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven home a run in 30 games this season (44.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 50.0% of his games this year (34 of 68), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (14.7%) he has scored more than once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .295 AVG .259 .382 OBP .338 .508 SLG .374 16 XBH 11 6 HR 2 24 RBI 16 35/18 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

