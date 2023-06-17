WNBA action on Saturday includes Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (5-5) hosting the Seattle Storm (2-7) at College Park Center, with the matchup tipping at 2:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Dallas fell short in a 79-61 defeat to Los Angeles. The Wings were led by Kalani Brown, who finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Satou Sabally added 14 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Seattle enters this matchup having lost to Las Vegas in their last game 96-63. They were led by Ezi Magbegor (23 PTS, 11 REB, 52.9 FG%) and Jewell Loyd (17 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT).

Wings vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-350 to win)

Wings (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+260 to win)

Storm (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-8.5)

Wings (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

Wings Season Stats

The Wings' offense, which ranks fourth in the league with 83.8 points per game, has played better than their third-worst defense (84.4 points allowed per game).

Dallas is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 38.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 35.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Wings are averaging only 17.4 dimes per contest, which ranks second-worst in the league.

With 14.6 forced turnovers per game, Dallas is third-best in the league. It ranks fourth in the league by committing 12.7 turnovers per contest.

The Wings, who rank fifth in the league with 7.4 treys per game, are shooting just 28.7% from downtown, which is worst in the WNBA.

Dallas ranks eighth in the WNBA with 7.7 treys allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with a 34.7% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Wings Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 campaign, the Wings score 2.0 fewer points per home game on average than on the road (82.8 at home, 84.8 on the road), and are also allowing 8.0 fewer points per home game compared to road games (80.4 at home, 88.4 on the road).

Dallas rebounds better at home than on the road (41.0 RPG at home, 35.8 on the road), and it limits its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.0 at home, 38.0 on the road).

The Wings average 1.2 less assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (16.8 at home, 18.0 on the road). In 2023, Dallas has turned the ball over more at home than on the road (14.6 turnovers per game at home versus 10.8 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (14.8 per game at home versus 14.4 on the road).

In 2023 the Wings are averaging 6.6 made three-pointers at home and 8.2 away, while making 26.2% from distance at home compared to 31.1% away.

This year, Dallas is averaging 7.0 three-pointers conceded at home and 8.4 on the road (conceding 31.8% shooting from deep in home games compared to 37.5% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have won 80% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (4-1).

The Wings have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Against the spread, Dallas is 4-5-0 this season.

The Wings have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

