In the series opener on Friday, June 16, Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (38-32) square off against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (42-26). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Blue Jays are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rangers (+120). The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (5-3, 3.12 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (6-2, 4.67 ERA)

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 25 (55.6%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Blue Jays have gone 16-10 (61.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rangers have come away with 14 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rangers had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien - 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Corey Seager 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Josh Jung 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+280)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +150 - 2nd

