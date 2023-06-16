Nate Lowe -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 16 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks while hitting .275.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

In 51 of 67 games this year (76.1%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).

He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 30 games this year (44.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this year (50.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .292 AVG .259 .372 OBP .338 .508 SLG .374 16 XBH 11 6 HR 2 24 RBI 16 35/16 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings