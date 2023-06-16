Today, there are nine matches scheduled for the Bett1open qualifying qualification, highlighted by No. 57-ranked Peyton Stearns matching up with No. 193 Maria Timofeeva.

Bett1open Info

  • Tournament: Bett1open
  • Rounds: Qualifying round, Qualifying round
  • Date: June 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
  • Location: Berlin, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Katie Volynets vs. Susan Bandecchi Qualification 4:30 AM ET - -
Ella Seidel vs. Laura Siegemund Qualification 4:30 AM ET - -
Elina Avanesyan vs. Sesil Karatancheva Qualification 4:30 AM ET - -
Marina Melnikova vs. Greet Minnen Qualifying Qualification 9:45 AM ET Minnen (-3000) Melnikova (+825)
Kimberly Birrell vs. Eugenie Bouchard Qualifying Qualification 9:45 AM ET Birrell (-145) Bouchard (+105)
Xinyu Wang vs. Taylah Preston Qualifying Qualification 9:45 AM ET Wang (-750) Preston (+425)
Coco Vandeweghe vs. Carol Zhao Qualifying Qualification 11:00 AM ET Vandeweghe (-140) Zhao (+100)
Mara Guth vs. Jaimee Fourlis Qualifying Qualification 11:00 AM ET - -
Peyton Stearns vs. Maria Timofeeva Qualifying Qualification 11:00 AM ET Stearns (-400) Timofeeva (+260)

