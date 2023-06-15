Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Thursday at Globe Life Field against Nathan Eovaldi, who will start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh-best in MLB play with 90 total home runs.

Texas ranks fourth in baseball with a .456 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .272 batting average leads MLB.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (415 total, 6.2 per game).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.198).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi (9-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Eovaldi has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Eovaldi is looking for his 14th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.6 innings per appearance on the mound.

In five of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Rays W 8-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays L 7-3 Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels L 9-6 Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels W 6-3 Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease

