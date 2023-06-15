Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Josh Smith is available when the Texas Rangers battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 7 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-3.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .211 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 41.0% of his games this year (16 of 39), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (7.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (10.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (33.3%), including four games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.167
|AVG
|.237
|.348
|OBP
|.366
|.278
|SLG
|.390
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|4
|14/7
|K/BB
|19/7
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Ohtani (5-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 11th in WHIP (1.053), and third in K/9 (12.1).
