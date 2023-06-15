Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 72 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .283 with 28 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Jung has recorded a hit in 48 of 64 games this season (75.0%), including 20 multi-hit games (31.3%).
- In 17.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has an RBI in 21 of 64 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (32 of 64), with two or more runs 13 times (20.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.298
|AVG
|.271
|.380
|OBP
|.299
|.509
|SLG
|.493
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|37/13
|K/BB
|35/5
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 11th in WHIP (1.053), and third in K/9 (12.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.