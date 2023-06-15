Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran -- .242 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .295 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this season (31 of 49), with more than one hit 14 times (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.7% of his games this season, Duran has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (42.9%), including four multi-run games (8.2%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.353
|AVG
|.235
|.402
|OBP
|.279
|.624
|SLG
|.370
|11
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|10
|18/7
|K/BB
|25/1
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (5-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.053 WHIP ranks 11th, and 12.1 K/9 ranks third.
