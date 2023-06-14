Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Marcus Semien, Shohei Ohtani and others in the Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Heaney Stats

Andrew Heaney (4-4) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 9 5.0 4 4 3 5 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 3.0 6 3 3 5 4 at Orioles May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 3 1 vs. Rockies May. 21 6.0 6 1 0 5 2 at Athletics May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 9 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 79 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 29 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .284/.350/.468 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 12 0-for-7 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 12 doubles, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a .258/.323/.488 slash line on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 at Rays Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 13 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .296/.373/.600 so far this season.

Ohtani hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .487 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 13 2-for-2 2 0 0 3 1 at Rangers Jun. 12 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has put up 62 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .255/.358/.473 on the year.

Trout has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .118 with five walks and two RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

