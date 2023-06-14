Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to find success Reid Detmers when he starts for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

The Angels have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-145). The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -145 +120 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have won two of their last three games against the spread.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 64.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (24-13).

Texas has gone 18-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (72% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

In the 65 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-24-3).

The Rangers have collected an 8-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 80% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-11 20-14 19-7 22-18 29-17 12-8

