On Wednesday, Leody Taveras (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .301.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this season (63.5%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (28.8%).

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has had an RBI in 14 games this season (26.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 46.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 31 .274 AVG .318 .338 OBP .377 .397 SLG .509 5 XBH 13 2 HR 3 9 RBI 17 20/6 K/BB 19/11 3 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings